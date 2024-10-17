I would put JK Rowling in House of Lords, says Kemi Badenoch

JK Rowling should be given a seat in the House of Lords, Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has declared.

The shadow housing secretary praised the Harry Potter author, who shares similar views on gender to her.

“I don’t know whether she would take it, but I certainly would give her a peerage,” Ms Badenoch told TalkTV.

Ms Badenoch went on to praise Baroness Cass, describing the paediatrician who reviewed children’s gender services as a “strong voice in parliament” for “women who have fought for so much [and] need protection”.