Battle for Ukraine ‘will not be won in days or months’, Biden says

Joe Biden has suggested the "battle for Ukraine" will not be won in "days or months", likening the conflict to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The US president made his passionate speech during a visit to Poland on Saturday (26 March).

"Nothing about that battle for freedom was simple or easy. It was a long, painful slog, fought not over days and months, but years and decades," Mr Biden said.

"This battle will not be won in days or months either. We need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead."

