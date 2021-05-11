John Bercow and Susanna Reid clashed during an episode of Good Morning Britain.

Appearing on the breakfast show on Tuesday, the former Speaker of the House of Commons told Reid that by referring to the Prime Minister simply as “Boris”, she gave the impression that she viewed him as a “puppy dog”.

Bercow added that by doing so she was not adequately holding the PM to account for “spewing falsehoods on a sustained and uninterrupted basis”,

After Reid replied: “I’m not here to defend the Prime Minister,” Bercow joked: “No, you just like calling him Boris, because he’s your favourite puppy dog, apparently.”