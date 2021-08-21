California's John Wayne Airport was evacuated and planes grounded after a "security incident" broke out last night.

Airport staff responded to the “security incident” around 7pm local time, with passengers filming their flights being held up.

All air traffic in the area was temporarily halted after a man breached the Orange County airport security before taking control of an airport vehicle.

He drove it around Terminal C's tarmac before abandoning the vehicle and disappearing.

The suspect was later located inside a terminal’s ceiling.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, the airport reopened, though officials noted flight delays and cancellations were expected.