Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Mr Depp has been awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

The verdict comes after a six-week trial in which Mr Depp sued his ex-wife, claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

