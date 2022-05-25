Kate Moss denies Amber Heard’s claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs

Kate Moss has told court that Johnny Depp never pushed her down the stairs, as she gave less than three minutes of testimony during the actor's defamation trial on Wednesday (25 May).

Appearing via a video stream from Gloucestershire, England, Ms Moss said that while on holiday in Jamaica, Mr Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs".

Referencing the incident, she added that she "slid" down the stairs when the pair were leaving their room and that Mr Depp carried her back and got her medical attention.

