Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:58
Kate Moss denies Amber Heard’s claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs
Kate Moss has told court that Johnny Depp never pushed her down the stairs, as she gave less than three minutes of testimony during the actor's defamation trial on Wednesday (25 May).
Appearing via a video stream from Gloucestershire, England, Ms Moss said that while on holiday in Jamaica, Mr Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs".
Referencing the incident, she added that she "slid" down the stairs when the pair were leaving their room and that Mr Depp carried her back and got her medical attention.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:56
Labour MP asks why relatives were ‘left to die alone’ as Partygate report published
01:17
Boris Johnson calls Starmer ‘Sir Beer Korma’ over ‘Beergate’ investigation
01:26
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood heckled by own party as he attacks Johnson over Sue Gray report
01:39
Partygate report ‘lays bare the rot’ Johnson has spread in No 10, says Starmer
01:05
Boris Johnson urges country to ‘move on’ from Partygate and insists he has ‘learned lesson’
00:16
Texas school shooting: Video appears to show gunman walking around school grounds armed with rifle
02:58
Kate Moss denies Amber Heard’s claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs
01:01
Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to Commons and only said what he ‘believed to be true’
01:58
Joe Biden says US ‘must turn pain into action’ after Texas school shooting kills 21
01:21
Boris Johnson has ‘no moral authority’ and must resign, Ian Blackford says
00:29
3D images to replace missing people posters
00:20
Parents seen running towards primary Texas school during shooting that killed 19 children
00:36
Suspect in New York subway shooting surrenders to police
00:35
‘As demented as Biden’: Rudy Giuliani shouts back at heckler during pro-Israel parade
00:47
Baby formula bound for US loaded onto planes in Europe amid shortage
01:32
Biden says Russia has to pay ‘long-term price’ for ‘barbaric’ Ukraine invasion
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
01:40
Chelsea takeover: Government and Premier League approve Todd Boehly sale
02:04
Kylian Mbappe rejects Real Madrid and signs lucrative new PSG deal
00:34
‘Manchester United are rubbish’: BBC News ticker suffers hilarious technical glitch
01:06
Grenfell Memorial Cup : Football as healing force for bereaved victims’ families
00:33
Patrick Vieira appears to kick Everton fan after being taunted during pitch invasion
00:26
Fans invade pitch as Everton secure Premier League survival
00:52
Rangers star James Tavernier ‘devastated’ after Europa League final loss
00:22
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's and women's teams
00:46
Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve
01:04
Meet the adorable snow leopard couple who snuggle together every night
01:07
Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis
01:34
Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast
00:49
Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County
01:26
Scientists discover more than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral studied in 2022 was bleached
00:55
India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C
01:39
Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
01:16
James Acaster skit criticising Ricky Gervais resurfaces after Netflix special
02:15
Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher
00:52
Queen tours Chelsea Flower Show in electric buggy
00:33
Alex Jones spreads false claim that monkeypox outbreak is caused by Covid vaccines
03:10
Human race suffering ‘moral injury’ over climate crisis, says Buddhist teacher Roshi Joan Halifax
03:13
'I could escape': George RR Martin on how books shaped his childhood
01:11
Book lovers say Santa Fe Literary Festival author line up is the best they’ve ever seen
01:47
Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade
09:51
The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin
11:48
Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin
05:05
Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin
01:27
New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
01:19
Sophia Smith Galer on cyberflashing, catcalling and consent
41:55
Sophia Smith Galer on sex myths, virginity and virility
01:59
Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls
02:57
Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations
01:03
'I'm free': Pete Davidson leaves Saturday Night Live after eight years
00:32
Family of ducks escorted from Queen’s palace by Danish Royal Guards
01:22
Woman quits job to help terminally ill dog fulfill ‘bucket list’
00:58
Queen’s most ‘breathtaking’ dresses to be displayed at Madame Tussauds for platinum jubilee
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21