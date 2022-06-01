Johnny Depp's lawyer has hailed the outcome of his defamation trial against Amber Heard a win for “truth and justice”.

Benjamin Chew was speaking outside a Virginia courthouse after the jury ruled a 2018 article published in The Washington Post by Ms Heard was defamatory.

“We are most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice,” Mr Chew said.

“Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it's time to turn the page and look to the future.”

