PM knew that Pincher complaint was upheld in 2019, minister reveals

Boris Johnson knew that a complaint of inappropriate behaviour was upheld against Chris Pincher in 2019, a minister has revealed.

Michael Ellis said that the prime minister was made aware of the allegations against the Tamworth MP but "did not immediately recall" them last week.

“As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines,” Mr Ellis said.

Mr Pincher had the Tory whip suspended after being been accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London last Wednesday (29 June).

