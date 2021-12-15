Johnson and Whitty warn public to ‘think carefully’ before socialising at Christmas

Boris Johnson and Professor Chris Whitty have warned the British public to "think carefully" before socialising this Christmas.

The pair were speaking at a Downing Street briefing in response to the omicron variant when they suggested people should consider what type of "events" they will be attending.

"We're not cancelling people's parties or their ability to mix. What we are saying is think carefully before you go," the prime minister said.

"Are you likely to meet people who are vulnerable? Meet people who you haven't met before? Get a test. Wear a mask on transport."

