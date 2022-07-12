Law professor rebukes Josh Hawley's 'transphobic' questions on abortion care

A Republican senator was rebuked by a law professor for his "transphobic" line of questioning at an abortion rights hearing on Tuesday (12 July).

Josh Hawley, a senator from Missouri, took issue with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law, using the phrase “people with a capacity for pregnancy”.

“Many cis women do not have a capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy", Professor Bridges said.

