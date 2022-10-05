Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic for fourth day

Just Stop Oil supporters carried out demonstrations for a fourth day on Tuesday, 4 October.

Police said that at least 54 people were arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway after activists blocked roads in Westminster, London.

The group have planned a fifth day of protests for today, 5 October.

“Oil and gas are plunging millions into poverty, causing widespread suffering and killing people now. We will not stop until the UK Government halts all new oil and gas licensing,” Just Stop Oil said on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletters.