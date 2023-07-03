A man holding an ‘act out of love’ sign could be seen getting arrested in west London this morning (3 July), after joining 34 others on a slow march with Just Stop Oil.

Reverend Bill White wore his clerical collar as he complained of officers ‘twisting’ his hands to put the handcuffs on.

‘Police were at Just Stop Oil #protesters walking slowly in Kings St, Hammersmith, at 08:20hrs today, Monday, 3 July’, the Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter.

‘A Sect 12 condition was issued because of serious disruption to traffic and complied with. One arrest for breach of condition.’