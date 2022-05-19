K-9 finds missing woman suffering from dementia lying in wooded area

A Florida sheriff's officer K9 has been praised after tracking down a woman with dementia who was reported missing on May 15.

Deputy Craig Lariz and his K9 Toby found the woman lying in a wooded area approximately 250 feet away from her home.

This video shows the moment the pair found the woman, who asks them to take her to her house.

The sheriff's office said the woman was taken to hospital as she was suffering from dehydration.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.