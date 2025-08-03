Kamala Harris warns against wireless headphones after intelligence committee briefing

Kamala Harris has revealed why she prefers to wear wired headphones following her time on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday (1 August), the former Vice President discussed a photograph of herself which shows herself wearing wired headphones whilst on the phone to Joe Biden.

She said: “I know I've been teased about this, but I like these kinds of earpods that have the thing [pointing to the wire] because I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I have been in classified briefings, and I'm telling you, don't be on the train using your earpods thinking somebody can't listen to your conversation.”