Keir Starmer says he ‘really hated’ Beergate police investigation

Sir Keir Starmer “really hated” being investigated by police during the so-called “Beergate” saga, he revealed to Sky News today, July 22.

“Being subject to a criminal investigation when you’ve been the director of public prosecutions, I hated it,” the Labour leader said in his interview.

Discussing how the probe impacted him, he said: “It was a burden that I was carrying.

“I’m trying not to show it, of course, but it was there every day.”

Mr Starmer said he was “massively pleased” when he was “completely exonerated.”

