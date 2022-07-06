Keir Starmer says MPs supporting Boris Johnson don't have a 'shred of integrity'

Ministers handing in their resignations after supporting Boris Johnson through numerous scandals do not have a "shred of integrity", Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader referenced controversies which have plagued Johnson's leadership such as Partygate and accusations of bullying against Priti Patel.

The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in Johnson's premiership.

Johnson has insisted he will carry on as prime minister.

