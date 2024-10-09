Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise twice in PMQs grilling

Sir Keir Starmer declined to rule out raising employers’ national insurance contributions as Tory leader Rishi Sunak attacked the prime minister over Downing Street personnel changes

Mr Sunak told MPs: “When he talks about security at work, once again, it’s one rule for him and another rule for everyone else.

“But I know that not everything or everyone has survived his first 100 days in Government, so can he confirm that when he promised not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, that commitment applies to both employer and employee national insurance contributions?”

The prime minister replied: “We made an absolute commitment in relation to not raising tax on working people.”