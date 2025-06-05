Keir Starmer grilled by schoolchildren on Messi v Ronaldo debate

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was grilled by schoolchildren during a visit on Thursday - with many keen to know his verdict on the Messi v Ronaldo debate.

He visited a school in Essex as he declared the free school meal expansion as a “down payment” on child poverty and was “determined” to drive down child poverty and identify its root causes.

As the Prime Minister sat with schoolchildren, one child asked him who his favourite footballer was. Mr Starmer, a keen Arsenal fan, said: “My favourite player at the moment is Saka”.

Another child asked who he thought was better: Messi or Ronaldo. After some hesitation, Mr Starmer replied: “I’m going to go with Messi.”