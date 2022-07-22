RNLI rescue schoolboy who drifted mile out to sea in inflatable dinghy

The RNLI rescued an 11-year-old boy after he was carried out to sea in Dungeness on an inflatable dinghy.

Rescue footage shows the moment volunteers found the boy, who was over a mile out from land.

“When we reached him, he was very cold and scared but otherwise well and we warmed him up with blankets, biscuits and a drink before reuniting him with his parents,” volunteer crew member Stuart Richardson said.

Last year, of the 41 lives saved by RNLI lifeguards, 39 per cent were children under 13, according to the institution.

