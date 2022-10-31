Suella Braverman says she 'foresaw' concerns at Manston asylum centre

Suella Braverman has said that she “foresaw” concerns in September about the Manston asylum centre in Kent that is struggling with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease.

The site was supposed to be a short-term holding facility where migrants were hosted for 24 hours, but has been overwhelmed in recent months due to a high number of Channel crossings.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, 31 October, the home secretary said she “deployed additional resource and personnel to deliver a rapid increase in emergency accommodation” in response.

