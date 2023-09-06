Killer caught on CCTV intercepting estranged wife moments before murder

Chilling CCTV captures the moment a killer leads his estranged wife to her death after he intercepts her in the street.

Pawel Chmielecki, 40, stabbed Marta Chmielecka, 31, more than 30 times and kept her body in his room for four days.

Video footage released by Northamptonshire Police after Chmielecki was jailed for life on Wednesday shows the Polish national leaving home and “intercepting” his wife as she walked nearby, followed by a struggle between them and her coughing as she seemed unsteady on her feet.

The footage also showed the killer visiting a shop to buy six cans of beer two days after the murder.