Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who was found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, will be sentenced by Judge Regina Chu in Minneapolis.

Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.

In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years would be proper.

