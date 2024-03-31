King Charles waves as he arrives for Easter Sunday church service in Windsor

King Charles III waved to crowds as he arrived for an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.

Charles, 75, joined the Queen and other members of the royal family in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales and her family, however, did not attend the service, which comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Although the Easter service is within the grounds of the castle, the King and Queen were seen arriving by the media.