Gun salutes mark proclamation of King Charles III

King Charles III’s proclamation as sovereign has been honoured with gun salutes across the UK today, 10 September.

Among other locations across the nation, sixty-two rounds were fired near Tower Bridge by the Honourable Artillery Company, and 41 rounds by Park Lane by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Salutes also took place on Friday in all four nations, as well as on board Royal Navy ships at sea, to honour Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96.

