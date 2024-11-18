Watch: King Richard III given Yorkshire accent using state-of-the-art technology

Watch as King Richard III has been given a Yorkshire accent using state-of-the-art technology.

The digital avatar of the medieval king went on display in front of history buffs at York Theatre Royal on Sunday (17 November).

Richard III was King of England from 1483 until his death in 1485 at the age of 32.

For voice teacher and vocal coach Yvonne Morley-Chisholm, the voice project came about more than 10 years ago as after-dinner entertainment to compare Shakespeare’s Richard III with what is known of the real man.

It developed quickly into a research project to explore the possibility of recreating a voice for the long-dead King.

A team at Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University created an avatar based on a reconstruction of Richard III’s head, led by cranio-facial identification expert Professor Caroline Wilkinson.