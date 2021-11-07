A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely injured.

A spokesperson for the Oberpfalz police authority said: “There has been an attack on an ICE train and police shortly afterwards arrested a male person, and several people were injured”.

The Bavarian Red Cross , which had 110 responders at the scene of the attack, said that they had processed three “severely injured” people who have since been taken to a local clinic.

