Rachel Reeves: This is a changed Labour party, not a party of protest

Rachel Reeves declared that the Labour Party was "changed" and "not a party of protest" as she was heckled during her conference speech on Monday, 23 September.

The chancellor's comments came after a protester shouted about the sale of arms to Israel before security removed him from the hall.

“I thought we were voting for change Rachel, climate breakdown is on our doorstep,” the protester shouted before he was grabbed by the neck and hauled out of the Liverpool venue.