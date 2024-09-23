A protester who heckled Rachel Reeves during her Labour Party conference speech was grabbed by the neck and hauled out of the venue on Monday, 23 September.

The heckler shouted about the sale of arms to Israel before security removed him from the hall.

“I thought we were voting for change Rachel, climate breakdown is on our doorstep,” the protester shouted as delegates drowned out his words.

Ms Reeves responded that Labour “represents working people, not a party of protest.”