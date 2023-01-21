Labour calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked after claims he paid a penalty to HMRC

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner says Nadhim Zahawi's position as Conservative Party chairman is "untenable."

Mr Zahawi has come under fire after reports emerged that he paid a penalty to HMRC as part of a multi-million-pound tax settlement.

"Every pound of tax that's not delivered to the exchequer damages our public services, and we know the state they're in," Ms Rayner told BBC.

It is alleged that Mr Zahawi tried to avoid tax during his time as chancellor.

