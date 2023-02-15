Sir Keir Starmer has apologised for antisemitism in the Labour Party after a watchdog ruled it has successfully made changes to its law-breaking handling of the issue under Jeremy Corbyn.

He described the judgment as an “important moment in the history of the Labour Party,” but vowed that internal reform was not yet over.

“To all those who were hurt, who were let down, who were driven out of our party, who no longer felt it was their home, who suffered the most appalling abuse, today, on behalf of the entire Labour Party, I say sorry,” Sir Keir said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.