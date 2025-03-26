Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:00
Labour MP’s awkwardly long silence when asked if government has been a disappointment
A Labour MP remained awkwardly silent when asked if his party’s government has been a disappointment.
Clive Lewis remained silent for five seconds when he was asked by Sky journalist Sophy Ridge: “Has this Labour government been a disappointment?”
The Norwich South MP appeared on Sky on Wednesday (26 March) just hours after chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spring statement.
The chancellor unveiled a £14bn package to repair the UK economy that includes cuts to welfare, as the Office for Budget Responsibility halved its forecast for growth in gross domestic product in 2025 from 2 per cent to just 1 per cent.
