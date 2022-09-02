Atlanta police officers swim after fleeing suspect and detain him in lake

Police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, jumped into a lake to chase a car theft suspect on Thursday, 25 August.

Footage shows two officers wading through Tatum Lake in pursuit of swimming suspect Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21.

Thompson was arrested and charged with multiple offences, and had a warrant on an Atlanta Police murder charge from 2017.

"It is not often that we see police officers swim after a fleeing suspect, but when it comes to APD officers, bad guys are on notice that the water escape won’t save them," the department wrote on Facebook.

