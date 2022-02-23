Police find body of boy in freezer after mother sent sister to school with note

Las Vegas police said they found the body of a preschool-age boy in a garage freezer of a northeast valley home after his sister gave a note to her school.

Police have arrested Brandon Toseland who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend’s pre-school son and keeping his body in a freezer in the garage for six weeks.

The mother told Las Vegas Police that she was abused by Mr Toseland and was advised not to enter the garage or ask about the whereabouts of her missing son.

