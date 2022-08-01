Silos damaged in 2020 Beirut blast collapse after week-long fire

A section of Beirut’s massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after a week-long fire, triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.

The northern block of the silos toppled, kicking up thick dust that enveloped the iconic structure and the port near a residential area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The 157ft tall silos had withstood the force of the explosion two years ago, effectively shielding the western part of Beirut from the blast that killed 218 people.

