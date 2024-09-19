Video shows moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Eyewitness video released on Wednesday 18 September showed the moment an explosion went off in a building in Lebanon’s Qennarit, roughly 30 miles southwest of the capital Beirut, as hand-held radios used by the armed group Hezbollah detonated across the country’s south.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured in Beirut’s suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, while the death toll from explosions involving pagers used by Hezbollah on Tuesday rose to 12, including two children.

Nearly 3,000 people have been injured in the blasts.

Israeli officials have not commented on Wednesday’s blasts, but security sources said Israel’s spy agency Mossad was responsible.