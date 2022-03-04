Led By Donkeys calls out government for failing to sanction Roman Abramovich

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys has released a video calling out the UK government for failing to sanction Roman Abramovich amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the clip, a man can be seen approaching a gated home with cream walls and black railings. On one of the pillars by the entrance, he sticks a blue plaque to it.

The plaque reads: “Billionaire Putin crony Roman Abramovich 1966~ lives here. It’s worth £150m but the government won’t seize it.”

