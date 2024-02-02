Post Office scandal victim says family still 'picking up pieces' 20 years later

Former subpostmaster Lee Castleton says he and his family are still “picking up pieces” of their lives after he was ordered to repay a shortfall of £25,000 as part of the Post Office scandal.

Mr Castleton was made bankrupt by the Post Office after a two-year legal battle, and his story was recently portrayed in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

“My family were abused on the street, it was just horrific, 20 years this has happened for me,” he told Good Morning Britain on Friday 2 February.

“We’re still picking pieces up 20 years on.”