Watch: Ed Davey takes on Lib Dem MP challenge while riding roller coaster

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, was challenged to name as many of his 72 MPs as possible while on a roller coaster in Brighton ahead of the party conference.

BBC 5 Live’s newest presenter, Matt Chorley, set him the trial as they sat side by side.

Sir Ed embraced stunts during the general election campaign earlier this year and rode a different roller coaster shortly after launching the Lib Dem manifesto.

Amusingly, he did not mention himself during the latest challenge and managed to name 16 MPs as the G-force hit.

“Can we go again?” Sir Ed asked at the end of the ride.