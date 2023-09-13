Eyewitness footage shows destroyed burst dam as deadly floods devastate Libyan city

This eyewitness footage shows the destroyed Wadi Derna dam near Libya’s eastern city of Derna as 10,000 are feared missing.

About a quarter of Derna was wiped out after dams burst in Storm Daniel, the administration in the area said on Tuesday.

The Red Cross has launched an urgent fundraising appeal.

At least 1,000 bodies had already been recovered in the city of Derna alone, and officials expected the death toll to be much higher, after Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean into a country crumbling from more than a decade of conflict.