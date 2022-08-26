Merseyside Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

A 36-year-old man from the Huyton area was arrested on suspicion of the child’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest on 22 August when a gunman fired into her home, as he chased another man who forced his way into the premises.

Detectives were questioning the suspect on Friday, 26 August.

