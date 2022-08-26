Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder suspect arrested in aerial footage

Aerial footage shows the moment a man was arrested in Liverpool on Monday night, 22 August, on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Friday that a 36-year-old man from Huyton had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is in custody being questioned by detectives.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target into her family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Sign up to our newsletters.