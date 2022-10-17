Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’

The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.

However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.

“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.

