Liz Truss avoids directly saying she still trusts Kwasi Kwarteng

Liz Truss, when asked by Sky News, avoided directly answering the question of whether she still has trust in Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

Instead of commenting on Mr Kwarteng’s abilities, the prime minister instead spoke of their positive working relationship and their shared desire to grow the economy.

“Viewers will not that you still haven’t said you trust your chancellor,” the reporter remarked after twice asking the question.

The chancellor pulled a U-turn on his scrapping of the 45 per cent income tax rate after his mini-Budget announcement sent the market into turmoil and the pound plummeted.

