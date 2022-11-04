Sir Graham Brady has revealed what Liz Truss said to him the moment she realised her time was up as prime minister.

“She asked me the question, she said ‘it’s pretty bad, isn’t it?’ To which I replied, yes it is pretty bad,” the 1922 Committee chair recalled.

He continued: “She asked the second question, ‘do you think it’s retrievable?’. And I said ‘no, I don’t think it is’. And she replied that she didn’t either.”

Ms Truss resigned from her post after just 44 days in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister the UK has seen.

