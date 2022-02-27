Liz Truss says there will be ‘economic cost’ from sanctions placed on Russia

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there will be an “economic cost” in the UK from the sanctions placed on Russia.

Truss told Sky News: “The sacrifices we are going to have to undertake in Britain are nothing like the sacrifices that people in Ukraine are suffering.”

The UK minister also warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could last for number of years, but hinted it could mark the “beginning of the end” for President Putin.

