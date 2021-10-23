A government Covid-19 advisor said he is “very fearful” there will be another “lockdown Christmas” as he urges the public to do everything possible to reduce transmission of the virus.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said case numbers and death rates are currently “unacceptable”.

The professor said measures such as working from home and mask-wearing are “so important” as part of efforts to control the spread of Covid.

“I’m very fearful that we’re going to have another lockdown Christmas if we don’t act soon," Openshaw added.

