Met Police officer who shot Chris Kaba suspended from duty

The Metropolitan Police firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London on 5 September has been suspended from duty.

Mr Kaba, 24, was due to become a father within months. He was killed while unarmed following a police pursuit of his car in Streatham Hill.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson confirmed the force had suspended the officer on Monday.

"This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the IPSO announcing a homicide investigation," Ms Pearson said.

