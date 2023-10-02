Gatwick airport alarms ring as North Terminal evacuated after fire alert

A mass evacuation of Gatwick airport was ordered on Monday 2 October, after alarms rang out in the North Terminal.

Thousands of passengers were forced out of the building after the fire alarm sounded.

Footage shows a near-empty terminal on Monday morning, as the sirens rang out.

Some of those who were evacuated complained of a lack of information as they stood outside and waited for updates before being allowed back in.

“London Gatwick’s North Terminal Departure Lounge was evacuated for a short time this morning due to a fire alarm being activated. As always, safety and security are our number one priority. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience,” a statement from the airport read.