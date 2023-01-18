Rishi Sunak has said he made it clear to Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley “that the abuse of power that we have seen this week is absolutely despicable and it needs to be addressed immediately”.

The prime minister made his comments during a visit to a London police station on Wednesday.

“All police forces across the country have been told to check all of their serving officers and staff against national police databases to identify and root out anybody who shouldn’t be serving,” Mr Sunak added.

