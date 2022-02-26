Amateur footage shows an anti-war rally outside Downing St. in London, UK, which is taking place right now on February 2 in solidarity with Ukraine amid the continued Russian invasion.

People around the world have taken to the streets in solidarity with Ukraine, condemning Russia after it launched an invasion against its neighbor on Thursday and urging governments to take stronger action.

Ukrainian officials say street fighting is underway in Kyiv against Russian forces, and they are urging residents to seek immediate shelter.

